New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples in the film industry and they are now officially married. Vignesh has shared a glimpse of his beautiful wedding on social media. The pictures from the wedding are straight out of a fairytale and fans can't stop gushing over these beautiful photos. Their wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. Take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh's dreamy wedding album.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Nayanthara, Vignesh wrote, "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE".

He also shared his picture on Instagram and wrote, "Blessed thanking the universe. And our parents".

Vignesh posted a beautiful picture with Nayanthara from their wedding ceremony. He wrote, "Am Married. Jus the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !".

Sharing some other pictures, Vignesh wrote, "On a scale of 10 …She’s Nayan & am the one. By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara".

In these pictures, Vignesh and Nayanthara can be seen performing their wedding rituals. In another picture, Vignesh can be seen sweetly kissing Nayanthara's forehead.

The couple wore custom-made outfits from the label Jade by MK. Nayanthara looked breath-taking gorgeous in a red saree with embroidery. She wore beautiful heavy jewellery including maangtika, necklace, earrings and bangles. Meanwhile, Vignesh looked handsome in an elegant and simple kurta and veshti with a shawl.

The couple met on a film set in 2015, where Vignesh was the director and Nayanthara was the actress. They got married in Chennai, and the wedding was attended by many celebs including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee.

