Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Got Legally Married 6 Years Ago, Surrogate Her Relative: Reports

The row over Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s new born twins refuses to die down. The duo were accused by the Tamil Nadu government for violating surrogacy laws by welcoming their twins with a surrogate within 6 months of their marriage.

On Sunday, new reports surfaced stating that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were legally married for over 6 years. According to reports, the duo registered their marriage six years ago and welcomed their new born babies via a surrogate, who is a relative of Nayanthara. The reports also added that the surrogate is based in Dubai.

For the unversed, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act passed in December 2021 states that a couple should be married for five years to welcome a baby through surrogacy. Further, the surrogate mother should be a married relative with a child of her own.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been together for nearly 7 years now. On June 9, the duo got married in a private ceremony that was attended by only close family members and friends. “Am Married. Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !,” wrote Vignesh in a social media post announcing the news of their marriage. Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan were amongst the few celebrities who attended the duo’s wedding.

Four months after their marriage, Nayanthara and Vignesh surprised their fans with the news of their children. On October 10, Vignesh took to his Instagram account to share the news of the arrival of their newborn children. Posting a picture of the duo’s hands, Vignesh wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa / We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys / All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us / Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam.”