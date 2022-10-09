Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Announce Birth Of Twin Boys | See First Pics

ACTOR Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin boys, four months after their fairy-tale wedding.

Vignesh on Sunday posted adorable pictures of the duo kissing the feet of their twins and wrote, "Nayan and Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

The duo fell in love while shooting for the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhan and tied the knot in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara-starrer Godfather' has been receiving so much love from the audience and crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office collection worldwide. Apart from the actress, the movie also stars actor Salman Khan in a cameo role which was also his debut Telugu movie.

The actress also expressed gratitude for the success of the movie and wrote, "Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it."

Lady Superstar #Nayanathara thanks fans for their tremendous response for #GodFather.



Talking about the work front, the 37-year-old Kollywood actor was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

She will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and also in director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawaan' along with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

