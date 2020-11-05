New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Adding one more chunk to the entertainment of its viewers, Zee5 has released the trailer of its much-anticipated web series 'Naxalbari'. Months ago, the makers of the series have announced the film but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release got delayed. Now, the series is scheduled to release on November 28. The film features Rajeev Khandelwal as STF agent Raghav in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around the government's and Naxalites' fights.

In the trailer, Rajeev Khandelwal (Raghav Joshi) entres the Naxalbari and decides to clear the mess. He tries to understand the situation on the ground and makes his plan accordingly. The government of India appoints Raghav to identify about the plan of Naxals. The trailer begins with the voice of a government official who says, "pata karo ye Naxals krna kya chahte h"

The Naxalites try to destroy the business of the mine that big businessmen were planning to deploy in the region. However, Naxalites decide to destroy their plan. They announce their 'kranti moto' and call for revenge.

The synopsis of the series read, "Naxalbari is the story of a man named STF agent Raghav Joshi who will be going on a secret mission to Naxabari. Here, the Naxalites will try to revive a red uprising in Gadchiroli. He will go on a war with them and try to curtail the revival. The war soon gets personal as he digs into their story more and reveals some surprising mysteries. The role of STF Agent Raghav will be portrayed by actor Rajeev Khandelwal."

The series features several popular television stars including Rajeev Khandelwal, Aamir Ali, Tina Dutta as Ketki, Sreejita Dey as Prakriti, Satyadeep Mishra and Pahan and Shakti Anand as Binu Atram. The trailer of the series looks promising and it will be interesting to watch all these stars together in Zee5's venture.

Posted By: Srishti Goel