Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Red Saree Look From 'Haddi' Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Say 'Legend'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most promising and appreciated gems in the Bollywood industry. Heaping praise for his roles in every film, the actor has several accolades and a huge fan following in his kitty.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share a fresh look from his upcoming release 'Haddi.' Nawaz will be seen in the role of a transgender in this film, where 'Haddi' is slated to release in 2023 and is one of the most anticipated films of the actor.

Sharing the new look on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "giraftar teri aankhon mai hove jaa rahe hai hum, jeena nahi hai fir bhi jiye jaa rahe hai hum". He also used hashtags inclduing 'love', 'happiness', and 'emotion'. In the new look unveiled by the actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen in a red silk saree with heavy jewelry and makeup paired with a red blouse and a red bindi.

Nawaz kept a bun hairstyle and looked away from the camera striking a candid pose with a taunting smile, where he is seen looking at a man wearing a yellow outfit. His fans hailed and praised the actor, where one wrote, "Ye banda Oscar deserve karta hai", "How versatile one can be?", ""Oh my god, you are truly a legend, one of the greatest talents in the history of Bollywood. Greetings from Egypt."

Earlier the actor also shared the first look of his film where many fans compared his transgender look to the actress Archana Puran Singh. The actress quickly replied in the comments and said, "All I can say is it's a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible."

'Haddi' is helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and is written by Adamya Bhalla and Akshat Ajay Sharma. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen alongside 'Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in 'Heropanti 2.' The actor also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and 'Bole Chudiya' in his kitty.