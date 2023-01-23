Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Mother Files FIR Against His Wife Aaliya

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui filed an FIR against his wife Aaliya on Monday. She has been summoned in for interrogation by the Versova Police, according to ANI.

The police have reported that there was a dispute between Aaliya and Mehrunisa. Nawazuddin, his mother, and Aaliya alias Zainab have been involved in a property dispute and a case has been registered under sections 452, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the report, Zainab is Nawazuddin's second wife. Aaliya, aka Anjana Kishor Pandey aka Zainab, and Nawazuddin tied the knot over a decade ago. They have a son named Yaani Siddiqui and a daughter named Shora Siddiqui.

However, in 2020, Aaliya sent Nawazuddin a divorce notice. She had also stated her reasons for breaking off the relationship. She said that she had experienced domestic abuse. According to Aaliya, though Nawazuddin had never raised his hand at her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui hit her.

Nonetheless, in 2021, Aaliya reversed her decision to divorce Nawazuddin. Speaking with ABP News, Aaliya had said, "Earlier, he was never able to pay attention to his children. But now, I am really surprised to see him like this. Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this."

When Aaliya expressed her desire to save her marriage, Nawazuddin had told Bombay Times, "I prefer not to talk about my personal life, and I have never spoken ill of anyone. I don’t let negativity and hatred get to me. She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. I will always support her no matter what."

On the work front, Nawazuddin last appeared in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, where he played the antagonist. He will next feature in Haddi, where he will play the part of a transwoman. Akshat Ajay Sharma, who also co-wrote the script with Adamya Bhalla, is the film's director. He also has Tiku Weds Sheru of Kangana Ranaut’s production, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra, and Afwah in the pipeline.