Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Maid Says ‘He Is A Good Man, I Deeply Apologize’, Claims Cases Filed By His Wife Are ‘False’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's maid apologized for her remarks about the Gangs Of Wasseypur star and claimed that the cases filed against him by wife Aaliya are false. The house help also called Nawazuddin a good man and said that she doesn’t want any actions to be taken against him.

The development comes days after a video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s maid Sapna Robin Masih went viral on social media, where she claimed that the Bollywood actor abandoned her in Dubai with no food and money. The video was posted by Nawazzudin’s wife Aaliya’s lawyer via his social media account, who claimed that the maid was not paid her salary under the pretext of visa fees.

The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry@MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA pic.twitter.com/EyQ8DiHPG2 — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023

In a turn of events, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s maid Sapna Robin Masih told a leading media portal that she wants to apologize to the actor. The househelp also alleged that she was under someone’s influence.

“Jo bhi kiya maine, woh kisike dabav ke according kiya. Main aapka bura nahin chahti. Kyunki aap bahut acche insaan ho. Iski wajah se main aapse bahut-bahut maafi chahti hoon,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s househelp was quoted as saying in a video posted by ETimes.

Sapna further added, "I am very sorry for the video on social media, whatever madam did in the case, it is false. I don’t want any action to be taken against you. Please come home. I am so sorry Nawaz sir. main aapse haath jor ke maafi maangti hoon."

Soon after the video was posted, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya’s lawyer took to his social media account to slam the Bollywood actor and wrote, “@Nawazuddin_S video of Sapna in "full make-up" shot at the airport with your representatives prompting her, will not help. The poor girl had prior to that shared everything to prove her ordeal. The evidences are safely kept for future use Influencing victims/witness does not help.”