Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Attorney Alleges Actor's Wife Aaliya Is Still Married To First Husband

At a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's attorney Nadeem Zafar Zaidi discussed the continuing conflict the actor and his wife Aaliya alias Zainab aka Anjana Kishor Pandey have been having. Rihan Khan, national president of the Rashtriya Hindu-Muslim Ekta Manch, had also accompanied him to the press meet.

In response to Aaliya's allegations that the actor and his family had harassed her at home, the actor's attorney asserted that Aaliya was still legally wed to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya had tied the knot in 2011. They have two kids together, Shora and Yaani. According to reports, Nawazuddin has moved out of his Mumbai home and is now residing at a hotel because of the conflict. Aaliya was the subject of a complaint from his mother about a property dispute.

India Today quoted the actor's lawyer saying, "In 2001, Aaliya aka Anjali Kumari, an 8th class fail, married Vinay Bhargav. Then she came to Mumbai and became Anjana Pandey, then Anjana Anand in 2010. Then she became Zainab and converted to Islam.

After that, she married Nawazuddin and divorced him in 2011 with mutual consent. But when Nawazuddin's career skyrocketed, she again came into his life as Aaliya. In 2020, she sent him a divorce notice which makes no sense as the two had already separated."

Additionally, he disclosed that Aaliya had lied about her age because her passport lists 1982 but her mark sheet lists 1979 as her birth year.

He also claimed, "Anjana had another love marriage with a man named Rahul in 2008-2009, and the two also lived together in a flat in Goregaon, Mumbai. Due to Anjana's ambition to become big, they formed a gang, which includes one of Anjana's sisters, Archana Pandey.

"Anjana Pandey was fulfilling her ambition by living in Mumbai, while in Jabalpur, Vinay Bhargav married Anjana's sister. Archana Bhargav is already the wife of Rajkumar Shukla and there was no divorce between the two. Vinay Bhargav also registered Anjana's name as his wife in the railway department which was found during scrutiny of the records. Together, all three cheated the railway department and got the benefit of the facilities of the railways."

Timeline of Nawazuddin and Asliya's relationship

Aaliya is the second wife of Nawazuddin. In May 2020, the movie producer filed for divorce from the actor and even levelled severe accusations against him. Aaliya had lodged a complaint at a police station in Mumbai in July 2020.

In September of the same year, she travelled from Mumbai to Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, to make a statement in which she accused the actor and his four family members of domestic violence. Months later, Nawazuddin's wife decided to give their marriage another chance. After she tested positive for Covid-19 in 2021, she spoke about how kind he was to her and their kids.