Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Make Telugu Debut In Venkatesh's ‘Saindhav’, Director Sailesh Kolanu Makes Announcement

Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming release 'Saindhav' is touted to be a blockbuster with director Sailesh Kolanu on board, the film is promised to be a jam-packed entertainer. With the first look of the film released yesterday, another major update from the film was shared by the makers, where the team welcomed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

A talented name from the Bollywood industry, the actor is set to play an important role in Venkatesh Daggubati's film 'Saindhav', where on Thursday the makers shared a picture of Nawazuddin Siddiqui with director Sailesh Kolan and welcomed him on board.

The makers of the film shared the news on their Twitter handle where they wrote, "For the First time in TFI. Extremely Proud & Delighted to welcome the most talented actor of India, @Nawazuddin_S on board for #SAINDHAV. More Details Soon."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was earlier seen in Rajnikanth's Tamil film 'Petta.' However, with 'Saindhav' the actor will mark his Tollywood debut with a bigger role in his account.

Director of 'Saindhav' Sailesh Kolanu is also excited to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, where he shared the news on his social media handle and wrote, "Now it's rampage to the power of 2 :) Welcome on board @nawazuddin._siddiqui bhai, super excited to work with you :)"

Sailesh also announced the news on his Twitter handle where he wrote, "Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It's gonna be madness I can assure you."

The first poster of the film was released yesterday where the film is touted to be an action entertainer, where an assassin with no fear looked to revolve around the character of Venkatesh Daggubati.