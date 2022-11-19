Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He 'Stayed' With Transgenders To Prepare For Haddi, Says 'I Wanted To Feel…'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his unconventional roles in films and his upcoming film Haddi is no exception. In Haddi, Nawazuddin will play the role of a transgender and his looks from the film are already making noise on social media. In one of the looks from the film, Nawaz can be seen draped in a green saree, and the other poster sees him in a sequined silver gown.

Talking about his transformation, Nawaz revealed that for preparing to play the role of a transgendered, he spent time with many members from the community that ‘opened up a whole new world’.

"I’m working with a lot of trans-people in Haddi. I was in an environment with 20-25 of them. Their way of looking at the world is completely different. That was really interesting. I learned so much about their journeys," he said in an interview with News18.

“I don’t want my character to look like a caricature. I want to feel the character in my bones rather than just enact the part. And that is why I decided to stay with them (trans-people). I’m looking forward to seeing how it shapes up eventually," he added.

In the same interview, Nawazuddin also clarified that his role in Haddi is different from his portrayal of Laila Saran in Heropanti 2. He said that in Heropanti 2, he played a man with feminine qualities, not a trans person.

Haddi is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla. The film is slated to be released next year.

On the professional front, Nawaz has an impressive line-up of projects including Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Afwaah and Laxman Lopez, among a few others.