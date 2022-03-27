New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir files is the talk of the town! Every celeb, fan, and even politician is conversing about it. Recently, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui joined the bandwagon to react to the film. Although the actor is yet to watch the movie, he defended the right of any filmmaker to make films as per their points of view.

The actor said, that he is yet to watch The Kashmir Files, but will definitely watch it. “People are watching it, so I will also watch it," he responded when asked why he will watch it.

"I have no idea about that. But, every director has a style and point of view for making films. He made a film from his point of view, which is good. Others will also make films from their perspectives, in the future. And, that is great," Nawazuddin said when asked whether Vivek Agnihotri's film is being opposed by a certain section of Bollywood at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit.

He then added, "When a filmmaker makes a film, he/she does so from his perspective, with a unique style of viewing things. It should be allowed for any filmmaker to add their own perspective even to films based on real incidents. I cannot speak any more on this as I have not watched the film."

Earlier, Aamir Khan came in support of the movie and urged fans to watch it. He said, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it."

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has managed to earn Rs 219 crore. According to a tweet by Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files had a growth on Saturday and is expected to earn Rs 225 crore by the end of the weekend.

Based on Exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990, The Kashmir Files was released on March 11. Helmed by by Vivek Agnihotri, it stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh