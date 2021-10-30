New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the prolific actors of Bollywood, and with his digital debut, he gave a new dimension to acting. His presence in the digital world encouraged several actors and directors to showcase their talent without getting judged. However, now the actor has 'quit' the digital platform.

Yes, you read that right, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that he is not happy with what he sees at OTT and finds the shows 'unbearable' now. He said, “The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say.”

He further added, "When I did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was being given a chance Now that freshness is gone. It’s become dhanda (racket) for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. Quantity has killed quality.”

He concluded by saying that this star system has killed the big screen. There was a time when stars ruled, but now it's filled with 'so-called' stars on OTT who are claiming a huge amount of money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. He also reminded the people out there that 'content is king'.

Nawaz marked his digital debut with Sacred Games and then went on to do Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men. All these films garnered immense applaud from the audience and critics. The actor's last film has garnered a nomination for International Emmy Award for Best Actor, the decision is pending.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv