New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-hyped Netflix's web show 'Sacred Games' managed to hook the fans with its thrilling and intriguing storyline. After the release of season one and two of the series, fans are eagerly waiting for the third season of the show. However, there is a piece of sad news for the Sacred Games fans as actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the webshow, has made it clear that season 3 is not happening as there is nothing left in Vikram Chandra's novel to be put in the show.

Talking to SpotBoyE, Nawaz said that there is nothing left in Vikram Chandra's novel to be put in Season 3 and thus the third instalment just can't happen. “Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been said. There is nothing left in Vikram Chandra’s novel to be put in Season 3", Nawazuddin said as quoted by SpotBoyE.

He further said that Sacred Games got recognition and was highly acclaimed unexpectedly. He said that the entire team including the makers and the ators never expected that the series would get such kind of love. He added to it that when he was in Rome shooting for Tannishtha Chatterjee’s film, everyone there was asking him about the series and thus they decided to make the second season.

Nawaz also talked about the dialogues of the series that got popular and said that he can't take credit for them as the credit goes to the writer. He said that in India, we often give credit to the actor for a popular line. "In Yash Chopra Saab’s Deewaar, Shashi Kapoor Saab spoke the line, ‘Mere Paas Maa Hai’. But it was Salim-Javed who wrote that line. So the credit must go to them," said Nawazuddin.

The Sacred Games series starred actors like Radhika Apte, Jatin Sarna, Saif Ali Khan, Surveen Chawla, Kalki, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma