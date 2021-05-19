Some of Nawazuddin’s dialogues from his iconic movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manjhi and the popular web series Sacred Games have become perfect material to utilize for many meme makers in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's very talented and one of the most versatile actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned a year older today. The actor’s struggle to establish his name in Bollywood is no secret. From playing small characters in the movies like Munna Bhai MBBS to starring as the lead in big movies like Manto, Serious Men, and Thackeray the actor has given various hits and has his own success story.

The National School of Drama pass out travelled from rugs to riches and gave phenomenal performances through his power-packed movies. His first appearance onscreen was in 1999, since then there is no looking back for the actor. Some of Nawazuddin’s dialogues from his iconic movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manjhi and the popular web series Sacred Games have become perfect material to utilize for many meme makers in the country.

So, on his 47th birthday, let us have a look at some of the memes that the Sarfarosh star inspired on social media.



The dialogues from Nawazuddin’s recent web show on Netflix Sacred Games is one of the most popular sources of content for meme makers. “Abbey chaand pe hei mei” is infamously used by people to create banter.

Another scene from the show Sacred Games season 2 captures Nawazuddin’s hilarious dialogue “Iss number ko yaad kar ke jala de”. Here’s how the netizens used it to crack crush jokes:

Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 also has many dialogues used by meme-makers to fit different situations. One of its iconic dialogues is when he vows vengeance for his mother “Baap ka dada ka, sab ka badla lega re apna faizal”.

Another interesting dialogue turned meme takes jibe at start kids who talk about their struggle in the Bollywood industry.

Here is another meme featuring Nawazuddin speaking his memorable dialogue from the 2019 movie Thackeray. It makes fun of the struggle of Zomato delivery guys who are in continuous strife with angry customers.

