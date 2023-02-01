Nawazuddin Siddique's Wife Aaliya Levels Shocking Allegations Against Him, Lawyer Claims She Was 'Deprived Of Food, Bed, Access To Washroom'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in news for quite some time now over his tumultuous relationship with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Recently, Athiya claimed that she has been harassed at Nawaz's residence and now her lawyer has made some shocking revelations.

The lawyer of Nawazuddin's wife, Rizwaan Siddiquee, claimed that the Sacred Games actor did every possible thing to remove Aaliya from the house. He further stated that she was deprived of food, a bed, and access to the bathroom.

According to Koimoi, on Wednesday, Aaliya's lawyer released a long statement, reading, "Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything to remove Aaliya from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police, they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset."

He further stated, "They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently living with her minor children."

"Whilst, I do not want to directly attribute the actions and failures of the police department to them, yet the fact remains that no police officer came to protect my client’s rights, even when her modesty was insulted before the police officers," the statement read.

It is pertinent to note that in response to a property dispute, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother last week filed a lawsuit against Aaliya, and she is now accusing her of harassment. Notably, Aaliya is currently residing with her children Yaani and Shora at the actor's residence in Andheri. According to reports, in 2021, Nawaz's wife handed him a divorce notification over Whatsapp.