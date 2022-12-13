Nawazuddin Siddique Says He Is 'Jealous' Of Rishab Shetty; 'Kantara' Star Reacts

B-town actor Nawazuddin Siddique recently heaped praise on South star Rishab Shetty, who is currently high on success of Kantara. This came after both the actors were speaking on the sidelines of an event when the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star said, "The entire country saw Rishab and is shocked."

Nawaz further said, "He did not promote it or anything, he slipped in quietly and broke all impressed one and all. If someone does good work, a sense of jealousy (crops in) and at the same time, the urge to compete inspires."

Though Siddique mentioned the word jealousy, he also clarified that it was not the negative kind of jealousy. "Of course jealousy. It happens, because he is doing such good work. It is not that (negative) kind of jealousy but it makes you stand on your toes that even I have to work hard," said the Manjhi fame actor.

Rishab Shetty later reacted to Nawazuddin's remarks and stated that he has watched the latter's journey which is filled with hard work and effort. "He is like us, we are middle-class people with no background but we want to come into the industry and make it big. He is a very big inspiration," said the Kantara star.

He further noted, "He has come from theatre and done so many small roles (before making it big). Even we have done such small roles in Kannada cinema before we got our big break. He is our senior, we have the same journey."

It is pertinent to note that Rishab Shetty's Kantara is a blockbuster hit which garnered immense praise for its unique story and stunning visuals. Made with a budget of Rs 16 crors, the movie collected Rs 400 crores so far.