Nawazuddin Siddique Calls Salman Khan 'Generous'; Adds Rehearsing With Shah Rukh Is 'Best'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the B-town industry. The actor has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While Siddique has worked with the Pathaan actor in Raees, he shared screen space with Salman in a couple of films like Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Recently, Nawazuddin opened up about his work experience with both actors. The Manjhi actor said that the best part of working with Shah Rukh was the rehearsals, while he called the Dabangg actor 'generous'.

Nawazuddin told ETimes, "The best part of working with Shah Rukh Khan was that we got to do a lot of rehearsals. Even when the team would think that a particular scene should be redone, we would shoot it again."

"With Salman Bhai, the experience is different. He’s so generous as an actor that he will give his best dialogue to you to say. He’ll be with you in front of the camera and say, ‘Ye le, ye dialogue tu bol le yaar (You can take this dialogue)’. I enjoyed working with bhai a lot," he went on to state.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin will be next seen in Haddi. Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the film has been co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla. The film is scheduled to be released in 2023 and it is touted as one of the most highly-anticipated projects of the actor.