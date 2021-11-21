New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has risen to a scale of stardom after series of struggles polished his skills and deepened his passion for cinema and bringing entertainment to the masses in general. The National Award winning actor has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in Netflix’s Serious Men. The actor had earlier been reported as saying that he wished to quit the OTT world but now he has cleared the air that he’s here to stay within and beyond streaming side of entertainment world.

While speaking to India Today TV, Nawazuddin said, "I am doing a lot of films for OTT. I am sitting here because of Netflix. OTT platforms have given us all international recognition. We get to showcase our talent there for the whole world to see. In my statement, I was talking about some production houses that randomly make anything. It was taken out of context and my intention was never to say that I want to quit OTT. I just don't want to do anything that looks like a serial."

On role in ‘Serious Men’ and Emmy nomination

‘Serious Men’ is an adaptation of columnist-journalist Manu Joseph’s novel by the same name. The story follows Ayyan Mani, a Dalit man working as an assistant to a Brahmin astronomer at the Institute of Theory and Research in Mumbai. He lives in slum with his wife and a son. Furious at his situation in life, Ayyan builds up a story out of thin air that his 10-year-old son is a mathematical genius.

