New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Navya Naveli Nanda has been grabbing eyeballs for a lot of reasons. Navya, who is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, is no stranger to attention from B-town fans. From a period of time, fans are speculating that Navya is dating Gehraiyaan fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. And, now Navya has left everyone guessing who is the person who clicked these new pictures of Navya.

On Thursday, Navya took to her Instagram profile and shared two pictures of herself where she can be seen in a chilling avatar. However, the caption of the pictures has caught everyone's attention.

Sharing the picture, Navya wrote, “Photographed by the (moon emoji),” followed by a shooting star and a white heart emoticon.

Take a look at Navya's post here:

Soon after the post went online, fans spammed the comment section. Apart from fans, Bollywood actress Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a commente. She wrote, “Beauty,” with a heart emoji. Ananya Panday, on the other hand left a heart and butterfly emoji.

Several rumours of Navya and Siddhant's relationship are doing rounds on the internet. Interesting, hours after Navya's post, Siddhant also shared pictures where he can be seen biking through hilly terrain. The actor was also seen talking to a shopkeeper, who believed that Lunar Cycle creates an impact on the mind and mood.

Taking shopkeepers' words as a cue, Siddhant said, “Apna mann aur moon dono clear,” with the same emoji that Navya had used in her post.

Take a look at Siddhant's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about Siddhant's work front, the actor will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Gaurav Adesh. The actor also appeared in hone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Navya Naveli Nanda, on the other hand, is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health.

