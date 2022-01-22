New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda never fails to make the heads turn whenever she steps out in the city or drops scintillating pics and videos. She is one of the youngest entrepreneurs, who inspired many by being a co-founder of Aara Health and started an NGO Project Naveli, last year. Recently, the star kid dropped a stunning picture of herself, breaking the stereotype.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a pic donning a beautiful pastel-coloured saree with an embellished border. She completed her look with a stone-studded necklace, earrings and a small bindi. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was she showed off her grey hair proudly with a big smile. Sharing the post, she wrote, "🌸🌝 ft. my white hair :)"

As soon as she dropped the post, several B-town celebs and her fans flooded her comment section with appreciating messages. Uncle Abhishek Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Sikandar Kher and others dropped heart emoticons.

The 25-year-old is the daughter of Indian businessman Nikhil Nanda, the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, and Shweta Bachchan, an author, writer and designer.

Earlier, a person had asked what Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda does for a living, to this, she replied, "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother." She further added, "Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

Talking about Navya's startup, it advocates for women empowerment and their health. She completed her studies at New York's Fordham University in 2020 and has also modelled for her mother's fashion label in 2018.

