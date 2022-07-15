Navya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter, Makes Her Acting Debut With Ad Film | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has finally stepped into the acting career with her onscreen debut in an advertisement for a makeup brand. Navya shared a video where she can be seen wearing a formal dress as she opens her laptop. The star kid can be heard speaking about 'self-worth' during the commercial.

However, the teaser is yet to go on air soon. The video garnered massive appreciation from fans and Navya's close people including her mom.

Sharing the video, on Instagram, Navya wrote, “What is the meaning of self-worth? Stay tuned to find out more.”

Take a look at the video here:

Navya's mom Shweta wrote, “You’re more than worth it baby!!!” Apart from Shweta Bachchan, Navya's bestie Suhana Khan commented on the video, “Ommmmmmgggg wwooowww.” Ananya also commented on the picture and wrote, “Omg!!!! Love you, so excited for you my nav !!!!!!!!” Shanaya Kapoor also reacted, “Navvvvv!!!!! Amazing.”

Meanwhile, on Navya's personal front, the star kid is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health. This is an initiative where the team tackles the issue related to gender inequality in India.

Back in May, on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Navya painted a wall mural, and the message of the paint was uterus with blooming flowers.

She took to her Instagram and shared the video of her painting.

Sharing the video, Navya wrote, "Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day! This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly because...mahvari ki jankari badlegi humari soch (awareness about the period will change our thought process)."

The star kid has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Recently, Navya made headlines when she was spotted with her rumoured beau Siddhant Chaturvedi. Although the duo has been tight-lipped about the matter, their fans cannot stop speculating about their relationship.