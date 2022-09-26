Navratri 2022: Ram Leela To Kai Po Che; 5 Bollywood Movies That Celebrate The Magic Of The Festival

Navratri is celebrated with great spirit and fervor across India. The nine-day festival pays homage to Goddess Durga, who is worshiped in her nine incarnations all through the season.

Be it pandals or food items, devotees tend to explore a variety of options during the festive season. When it comes to films, several Bollywood movies over the years have highlighted and showcased the magic of Navratri in their plot.

From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Ram Leela to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che, here is a list of 5 films that you can rewatch this Navratri to get into the spirit of the festival.

Loveyatri

Starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, the 2018-dance film highlighted the story of a boy who runs a garba academy and falls in love with an NRI girl. Several songs from the film showcase the garba nights in all their glory.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer became famous for its soundtrack. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial showcased the 9-day festival in all its glory.

Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut film, Kai Po Che, became an instant success at the box-office. The movie also shows the 9-day festival being celebrated with Dandiya and Garba.

Ram Leela

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set the screen on fire when they first time paired up together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela. The film chronicles the entire 9-day festival of durga puja and garba and culminated on the Dussehra day.

Suhaag

If you want to see how Navratri was celebrated in Bollywood in the 70’s, Suhaag is the film. Starring Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Parveen Babi, the Manmohan Desai directorial also highlights the festival of Navratri and showcases actors performing dandiya. The classic garba number, O Sheronwali, is also from this film.