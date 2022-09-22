Navratri 2022: Mouni Roy, Puja Banerjee; TV Actresses Who Played Maa Durga And Other Goddesses

Mouni Roy and Puja Banerjee essayed the role of goddesses in 'Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev.' (Image Credits: Twitter)

The festivities are just around the corner. With the pandals getting ready to embrace the season of Navratri and Durga Puja next week, the spirit of festivals is high amongst the people.

Navratri 2022 is set to take place in full swing after more than 2 years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. In major states and cities across India, Navratri is celebrated with high spirits and exhilaration.

Durga Puja, which will commence on Sunday with ‘Mahalaya’, is also known as Durgotsava and is celebrated as an annual festival, paying homage to ‘Maa Durga’. Several celebrities and actors over the years have played ‘Maa Durga’ on screen.

Take a look at some popular actors who took over the role of goddesses on screen:

Daljeet Kaur

Last seen in reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Daljeet portrayed the role of Goddess Durga in the popular television show, ‘Maa Shakti’.

Indrani Haldar

The National award-winning star essayed the role of Goddess Durga in Doordarshan Mahalaya special show. In addition, the Bengali beauty portrayed the role of six avatars of the powerful goddess in a special show that aired on Zee Bangla.

Pooja Sharma

Pooja left her fans and audiences in awe with her portrayal of Goddess Durga in the popular television show ‘Mahakali’.

Puja Banerjee

While playing the role of Parvati in Mohit Raina’s popular mythological show, ‘Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev’, the Bengali beauty portrayed the different avatars of the goddess, including Adi Shakti and Maa Durga.

Mouni Roy

The Bollywood star, who was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, aced the role of 'Sati' in the mythological series, 'Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev.'

Durga Puja will begin on October 1 this year with Maha Shashti and end on October 5 with Maha Dasami. The festival marks its beginning on the day of Mahalaya when the ritual of ‘pran pratistha’ is done by painting the eyes of the goddess idol.

The celebrations culminate on Vijaya Dashami, popularly known as Dussehra, when the idols are immersed in water from where the clay was sourced.