Navratri 2022: Best Bollywood Garba Jodis That Made Us Groove

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Navratri is near and it is also the time to celebrate the festival with joy by playing Dandiya and doing the Garba. Bollywood has depicted the fun and enthusiasm of Garba and playing dandiya many times and has given the audience some chartbusters songs.

From Nagade Sang Dhol to Dholida, Bollywood has never failed to make the audience dance to their tunes. Moreover, some hit jodis have made these songs memorable as well.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of the most loved Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have given some hit Garba songs like Nagade Sang Dhol and Lahu Muh Lag Gaya. Their on-screen chemistry set the screens on fire.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje is one of the most popular Garba songs from Sanjay Leela Bansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan looked absolutely stunning together in the music video and impressed the audience with their energetic dance.

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan made the song 'Udi Udi Jaaye' even more memorable with their amazing on-screen chemistry.

Jaccky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra

'Kamariya' became one of the most popular garba and dandiya song because of Jaccky Bhagnani-Kritika Kamra. The catchy tunes and easy dance steps made 'Kamariya' even more popular.

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Chogada Tara and Dholida were the chartbuster songs and are still managing to make the audience groove. Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain made the song hit with their amazing chemistry in the film.

Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri

The song ‘Shubharambh’ has all the feelings and enthusiasm of the Garba dance. Rajkumar Rao and Amrita Puri made the song even more memorable with their performance.

Navratri is considered to be a symbol of victory of good over evil. This year, Navratri will start on September 26 and will come to an end on 5th October. During these days, devotees keep fast and worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga.