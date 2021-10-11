New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty has been in news lately for her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in alleged connection with adult film case. However, the businessman is out on bail now and currently is with his family. Recently, Shilpa Shetty performed a puja for Navratri 2021 at her residence.

The actress took to her official social media handle to share the video of the same too. in the video, it can be seen that she is doing aarti in front of her mandir with her kids son Viaan and daughter Samisha. However, what caught our attention was that her husband Raj was missing from the scene. Yes, despite being out on bail and at home it left people wondering why he did not participate in the puja.

Meanwhile, sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote a long caption which read as: “My #MondayMotivation… my kids and faith Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us. Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing… because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss Happy Monday to all of you!”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

In the clip, it was seen that Shilpa and her kids were wearing matching orange outfits while they were performing puja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty just got done with judging a dance reality show Super Dancer 4 and now will be next seen as a judge in India's Got Talent.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal