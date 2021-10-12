New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Navratri 2021 is underway and people are busy celebrating the festival. However, more than anyone, Bengalis are beaming with joy as it's time for their biggest festival Durga Puja. As the day marked the Maha Saptami, even celebs came out of their houses to pay to celebrate the auspicious occasion with their relatives and friends. Among all the B-town celebs, our Bengali beauty Kajol stepped out in a pink silk saree setting major festive fashion goals.

The gorgeous actress attended Mahasaptami Durga Puja organised by her cousins in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. The actress was seen adorning a beautiful bright pink silk saree, designed by Punit Balana, and chose traditional ensemble gold and white choker to accessorised her look. She tied up her hair in a bun and kept her make-up natural with pink-tinted lips and green bindi.

The actress stopped for paps to click her beautiful pics at Durga Puja pandal. In the pics, Kajol is looking radiant with the beautiful idol of Maa Durga in the background.

Here have a look:

(pic credit: Pallav Paliwal)

(pic credit: Pallav Paliwal)





(Kajol with her uncle at Durga Puja pandal/pic credit: Pallav Paliwal)





Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared her pic and captioned it as, "Started off all beautiful and then someone cracked a joke."

Here have a look:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Next, she will be seen in The Last hurrah, helmed by Revathi.

Meanwhile, this is just the starting, gradually we will see several celebs stepping out of their houses to celebrate the auspicious day with their family and friends. Tomorrow will mark the eighth day of Navratri known as Durga Ashtami. It is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri and holds major significance to all Bengalis.

