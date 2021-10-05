New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Navratri 2021 is almost here and just like everyone Bollywood's famous personalities too celebrate the festival every year with full enthusiasm. Actors like Kajol, Rani Mukerji and others are often spotted at Durga Puja Pandals in Mumbai. However, since last one year, no one is really able to enjoy the festive vibe of the time because of COVID-19 pandemic. As a result this year too, many people have decided to keep their celebration low-key keeping in mind the social distancing.

And for the second consecutive year, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is all set to go virtual as a safeguard against the COVID-19 pandemic. This Durga Puja grabs much media attention because Bollywood's famous Mukerjis (Rani Mukerji and Kajol's family) have been organising it for years.

Every year, members of the family, including yesteryear's star Tanuja, her daughters Kajol and Tanish Mukherjee, niece Rani Mukherjee and nephew, the filmmaker Ayan Mukherje and more join the festivities. The extended family includes Ajay Devgn and Mohnish Bahl.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti members have chosen to take their festivities to the people through live streaming and social media. Their concern is that crowded pandals may turn out to be super-spreaders in a city that has just officially opened up its public spaces and events.

A senior member of the family, Deb Mukherjee, erstwhile actor and father of Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee, said, "This is the second year we are doing a virtual Durga Puja. We have to maintain social distancing and wear masks, so we are not letting a lot of people come in. It is only for members. Keeping everyone's safety in mind, we thought going virtual was the best decision to make. Even the members are allotted a specific time slot when they can visit the pandal."

The Samiti has also scaled down the idol to 4ft and 6ft with the 'mukut'. Elderly members have been requested to stay at home. Members, in fact, are allowed to visit the pandal in small batches adhering to social distancing norms. Outsiders, the daily 'bhog' and flowers are being strictly prohibited to ensure minimum physical contact. Only two hours have been allotted for the morning 'anjali' without flowers and another two hours for the 'sandhya aarti' -- for members only.

With IANS inputs.

