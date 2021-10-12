New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sharad Navratri 2021 is one of the most important of the four Navratris as it is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms--Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Sharad Navratri falls in the Ashwini month of the Hindu calendar, marking the autumn season.

Sharad Navratri holds significance as it is associated with a prominent battle that took place between Durga and asura Mahishasura. As the holy festival is all set to conclude on October 15, we have brought you a list of TV actresses who essayed the role of Goddess Durga.

Over the years, the TV industry tried its hands on mythological shows such as Ramayana, Mahabharat, the story of Lord Ganesha, Lord Mahadeva, etc. And even got succeded in giving some of the best shows to the audience. However, out of all the deities, the audience loved the acting of TV actresses who essayed the role of Goddess Durga. Well, it's not easy to get the essence of Goddess but they all managed to vow the audience by adding the right ingredients in their acting. Take a look below:

Mouni Roy

The actress left her fans in awe when she essayed the role of Sati in Life Ok's popular show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadeva. She then went on to do essay a supernatural role in Naagin, wherein she took the avatar of Maa Durga to save her husband and kill demon Mahishasur.

Pooja Sharma

She started her career from Sar Plus's Teri Meri Love Stories but gained fame from Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat. After giving a powerful performance in the show, she went on to feature in Colors TV's Mahakali-Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Her prolific performance in the show left everyone stunned and in awe of her.

Sonarika Bhadoria

After Mouni Roy, Sonarika Bhadoria featured in Life Ok's popular show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadeva, wherein she essayed the role of Goddess Parvati and even showed the glimpse of Goddess Durga.

Puja Banerjee

The beautiful actress replaced actress Sonarika Bhadoria as Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadeva's show. In the show, she essayed several avatars of Goddess Parvati, among which was Maa Durga.

Dalljiet Kaur

After her ugly divorce, Daljeet returned to the small screen with a popular show Maa Shakti. In this show, she essayed the role of Goddess Durga, which was hailed by the audience widely.

Indrani Haldar

She was among the first TV actresses to essay the role of Goddess Durga. The National Award-winning actress portrayed the role of Maa Durga on Doordarshan's show Mahalaya. The actress was praised for her powerful performance and even set a benchmark for essaying the role so beautifully.

