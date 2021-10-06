New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Navratri is here and so is the celebration of the nine-day long Durga Puja. Dedicated to Maa Durga this beautiful festival is considered one of the biggest Hindu festivals followed by Dussehra and then Diwali. And as the Navratri 2021 is all set to begin on October 7, the preparations for the celebrations have already started across the country.

Even our showbiz industry is all geared up to enjoy the festival. Recently, Sony TV has announced that they will host a Shaandaar Navratri Night on Sunday, which will be a special show for Durga Puja celebrations. Famous singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan will be seen reviving their '90s magic on the show. It will be hosted by Aditya Narayan and Sugandha Mishra. There will be performances from the contestants of 'Super Dancer', 'India's Best Dancer' and 'Indian Idol - Season 12'.

Furthermore Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan can be seen performing Garba in the show. Celebrating the festivities, the singers are also seen enjoying some sweets and revealing their fondest memories. Host Aditya Narayan will be singing with his father. The set will be adorned with a life-size idol of Goddess Durga.

From 'India's Best Dancer 1' contestant Rutuja and winner Tiger Pop will be showcasing some of their performances. Meanwhile, the Top 6 finalists of 'Indian Idol 12' - Pawandeep Rajan (winner), Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya have performed.

Pawandeep Rajan who performed duet songs with Arunita Kanjilal said that he felt as if he was performing for 'Indian Idol' again: "I felt like I was returning to 'Indian Idol' because we were in these attires and sang songs that we prepared for this event."

For the event Pawandeep and Arunita would be singing six songs including 'Tere liye hum hai jiye' from 'Veer Zaara', 'Dilwale's 'Gerua', the titular soundtrack of 'Kalank', and 'Udi udi jaye' from the film 'Raees'.

Arunita Kanjilal also expressed her elation on being able to perform for the special Navratri event, "I have heard that the way Navratri is celebrated in Mumbai is very special because it is celebrated with such pomp and show so I am really very excited."

'Shaandaar Navratri Night' will air on October 10, Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal