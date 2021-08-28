National Sports Day 2021: As the National Sports Day 2021 is just a day away, here we are with 5 films that you must watch:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. He won many gold medals in Olympics for India in the years 1928, 1934 and 1936, and from 1926 to 1949, he scored 70 goals. Owing to his contribution, the government named an award after him, Major Dhyan Chand Award, the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India.

National Sports Day, also known as Rashtriya Khel Diwas, is celebrated to spread awareness among the people on the importance of sports in everyone's life. This day was introduced in the year 2012 on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

Time and again, Bollywood has played a major role in showcasing the talent of all the legendary players, from Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni to Boxer Mary Kom. It evokes the spirit of sportsmanship in the audience and encourages them to play and win for India.

As the National Sports Day 2021 is just a day away, here we are with 5 films that you must watch:

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the shoes of the Indian cricket team's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film depicts his struggle to enter the Indian cricket team to being a prolific captain.

Budhia Singh: Born To Run

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Mayur Mahendra Patole and Tilotama Shome. The film is based on a 5-year-old boy and the resilience of his coach to make him a sporting sensation.

Mary Kom

Starring Priyanka Chopra as boxer Mary Kom, portrays the struggle and hard work of a boxer, a wife and a mother to make her name in the world of boxing. The film received several accolades at award ceremonies in India, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Paan Singh Tomar

Starring late Irrfan Khan, the film was based on the life of Paan Singh, who won seven golds at the Indian National Games. The film will take you down on his journey from an athlete to a rebel.

Soorma

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, the film is based on the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, who suffered a major blow due to his injury. However, his power pack come back made him a hero.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv