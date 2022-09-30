National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Named Best Actors, Asha Parekh Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Check Winner List

One of the most prestigious film awards in the country -- 68th National Awards is undergoing today. The mega event is taking place at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The awards in the ceremony is been given by the President of the country, Droupadi Murmu. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been conferred with Best Actor Awards for Tanhaji, whereas Suriya was also presented with the same award for the Soorarai Pottru. Apart from these actors, veteran actress Asha Parekh was bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

For the unversed, this is Ajay Devgn's third Best Actor Award. Earlier, the Bollywood actor bagged the award for the 1998 film Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. On the other hand, Aparna Balamurali was bestowed with Best Actress for Soorarai Pottru.

Meanwhile, while receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, veteran actress Asha Parekh said, "It is a huge honour to have received Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th b'day."

Take a look at the winners here:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Direction: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor: Suriya, Soorarai Pottru, and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Special Mention: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi), Godakaath (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Diimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Action Direction: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramulo (Songs): Thaman S

(Background Score): Soorarai Pottru

Best Make-Up: Natyam

Best Production Design: Kappela

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Audiography: Dollu

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru

Best Dialogue Writer: Mandela

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande, Mi Vasantrao

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Manah Aru Manuh (Assam)

Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

NON-FEATURE FILMS

Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains - Monsoons of Kerala

Best Editing: Borderlands

Best Audiography: Dollu

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Magical Forest

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa

Best Direction: Oh That's Bhanu

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the Ball

Best Education Film: Dreaming of Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Art and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal Ke Bol

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss, by Kishwar Desai