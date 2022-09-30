National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya Named Best Actors, Asha Parekh Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Check Winner List

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 07:02 PM IST
One of the most prestigious film awards in the country -- 68th National Awards is undergoing today. The mega event is taking place at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The awards in the ceremony is been given by the President of the country, Droupadi Murmu. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been conferred with Best Actor Awards for Tanhaji, whereas Suriya was also presented with the same award for the Soorarai Pottru. Apart from these actors, veteran actress Asha Parekh was bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
For the unversed, this is Ajay Devgn's third Best Actor Award. Earlier, the Bollywood actor bagged the award for the 1998 film Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. On the other hand, Aparna Balamurali was bestowed with Best Actress for Soorarai Pottru.
Meanwhile, while receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, veteran actress Asha Parekh said, "It is a huge honour to have received Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th b'day."
Take a look at the winners here:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Direction: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor: Suriya, Soorarai Pottru, and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film: Bridge
Special Mention: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi), Godakaath (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi
Best Diimasa Film: Semkhor
Best Action Direction: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)
Best Lyrics: Saina
Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramulo (Songs): Thaman S
(Background Score): Soorarai Pottru
Best Make-Up: Natyam
Best Production Design: Kappela
Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
Best Audiography: Dollu
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru
Best Dialogue Writer: Mandela
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu)
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande, Mi Vasantrao
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Manah Aru Manuh (Assam)
Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh
NON-FEATURE FILMS
Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains - Monsoons of Kerala
Best Editing: Borderlands
Best Audiography: Dollu
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Magical Forest
Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa
Best Direction: Oh That's Bhanu
Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan
Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu
Special Jury Award: Admitted
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the Ball
Best Education Film: Dreaming of Words
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered
Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Art and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar
Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam
Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal Ke Bol
Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss, by Kishwar Desai