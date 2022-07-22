National Film Awards 2022: Full List Of Winners Of 68th National Awards

On Friday, the winners of the 68th National Awards for movies released in the year 2020 were announced. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with the film winning Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, and Best Film. Suriya shares the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Here's the Full List of National Award Winner:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam



Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir

Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao and Malik

Best Choreography: Natyam

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik

Best Costume Design: Tanhaji

Best Production Design: Kappela

Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: Natyam

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

Best Special Effects

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Special Jury Award

Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo

Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi

Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor

Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: The Bridge

Best Children’s Film

Best Debut Film of a Director

Best Animated Film

Best Child Artist

Also Read |live68th National Film Awards

Non-Feature Films

Best Non-feature Film: Testimony of Anna

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh

Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink Season 2 – Bats

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters

Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol

Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Pariah

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Best Music Direction: 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley

Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar

Special Jury Award: Admitted, Ojaswee Sharma

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo

Best Film Critic: No winner this year.

Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh