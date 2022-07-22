National Film Awards 2022: Full List Of Winners Of 68th National Awards

Updated: Fri, 22 Jul 2022 05:41 PM IST
On Friday, the winners of the 68th National Awards for movies released in the year 2020 were announced. Tamil film Soorarai Pottru emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with the film winning Best Actor for Suriya, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, and Best Film. Suriya shares the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Here's the Full List of National Award Winner:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir
Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao and Malik
Best Choreography: Natyam
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik
Best Costume Design: Tanhaji
Best Production Design: Kappela
Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Make-up: Natyam
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Special Effects
Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Special Jury Award
Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior
Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior
Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu
Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo
Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi
Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor
Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige
Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film: The Bridge
Best Children’s Film
Best Debut Film of a Director
Best Animated Film
Best Child Artist
Non-Feature Films
Best Non-feature Film: Testimony of Anna
Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh
Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan
Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu
Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink Season 2 – Bats
Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball
Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters
Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar
Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam
Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol
Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Pariah
Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani
Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen
Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan
Best Music Direction: 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley
Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandip Bhati and Pradeep Lekhwar
Special Jury Award: Admitted, Ojaswee Sharma
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo
Best Film Critic: No winner this year.
Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh