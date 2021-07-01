On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, the nation is expressing gratitude to the doctors and health workers. At the same time, Bollywood stars Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Haasan to Shilpa Shetty are also showing their gratitude towards doctors across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe. The entire health care system was overwhelmed, however, doctors and health workers came as messiahs for everyone. It is the result of the hard work which they did day and night that millions of lives could be saved.



During this, doctors continued to treat those infected with Covid-19 without caring for their lives. On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, the nation is expressing gratitude to the doctors and health workers. At the same time, Bollywood stars Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Haasan to Shilpa Shetty are also showing their gratitude towards doctors across the country.

On National Doctor's Day Sonu Sood, who turned out to be an angel for lakhs and lakhs of migrants laborers during the Corona epidemic said 'doctors are the real heroes', as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"During the first and the second outbreak of the corona epidemic, the doctors did their best and tried saving as much life as they can. These people are the frontline heroes. The entire nation should be grateful to these real-time heroes who did their best", Sonu Sood said.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha said that, "Our doctors and health workers are the true heroes. I salute all those healthcare workers who saved our lives in the pandemic. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra says that 'Doctors Day should be celebrated every day, not just one day. I have no words for their hard work and sacrifice".

Various B'town celebs have appreciated doctors' work, where Divya Dutta also said that, "It is recommendable the work done by doctors and the support shown by their family members. It's frightening to even think about what would have happened if they weren't there. It is not easy to work in a PPE kit 24 hours a day".

Describing doctors as superheroes, Raveena Tandon paid her regard and thanked the doctors from the heart for the way they have worked in this difficult time.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen