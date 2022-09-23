National Cinema Day 2022: List Of Movies You Can Watch Today In Just Rs 75

NATIONAL Cinema Day is a unique chance for all movie watchers to see their favourite films for just Rs 75 at some chosen theatres and multiplexes. This day is being celebrated today, that is September 23, and has been scheduled by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI). If you are planning to watch a movie on National Cinema Day, take a look at the movies you can watch for just Rs 75.

Dhokha- Round D Corner

Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurrana, Dharshan Kumaar and Khushali Kumar, Dhokha Round D Corner is a thriller film releasing in theatres on September 23.

Chup: Revenge of The Artist

This mystery thriller film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol and it is directed by R Balki. The movie will release in theatres on September 23.

Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie was released on September 9 and it is still running in theatres.

Sita Ramam

The period romantic film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The movie has received a lot of love from the audience and received praise from the critics as well. You can watch the movie in theatres.

Avatar

Avatar has been re-released in theatres today, September 23, after 13 years. Moreover, the Avatar re-release will include a glimpse of Avatar 2 in the post-credit scene.

On the occasion of National Cinema Day, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has decided that on September 23, over four thousand screens across the country including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival and Delite, Wave, Citypride, Asian, Miraj, M2K, Mukta A2 and many others will be offering the tickets for ₹75 only to welcome more footfall to the theatres. It was earlier scheduled on September 16.

The MAI's statement reads, "India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY'23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the biggest hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick."