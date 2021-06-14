Sanchari Vijay died on June 14 in a private hospital in Bengaluru. The actor's family has decided to donate his organs. He made his acting debut in 2011 Rangappa Hogbitna. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South Indian actor Sanchari Vijay has passed away on June 14 after meeting with an accident. He was brought to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday in a critical condition post which he underwent a surgery for brain hemorrhage. However, later, on Monday the actor was declared brain dead by doctors.

The whole incident happened after Vijay was going back home on a bike from his friend's house. On his way, he met with an accident and injured his thighs and brain. Post this, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

After his death, the actor's family has decided to donate his organs. Yes, according to a report in Times of India, the actor's brother Siddhesh confirmed the same and said, "The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we have decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs."

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of the actor's demise came, condolences and prayers for the deceased started flooding on social media. Right from his colleagues to fans, everyone tweeted and posted something or the other in his remembrance.

Kannada actor Sudeep took to his official social media handle and wrote, "Very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown, All excited about his next film, thats due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP .”

For the unversed, Sanchari Vijay was active in South Indian film industry, he made his acting debut in films with 2011's Rangappa Hogbitna. The actor had even won the National Award for his pathbreaking performance as a transgender in Naanu Avanalla…Avalu. Apart from this, he also took an active part in charity. Vijay helped many people to get oxygen amidst COVID-19 crisis in the country, by informing about the resources through his social media accounts.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal