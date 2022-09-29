Natchathiram Nagargiradhu OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Pa Ranjith's Film

Tamil musical film ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’, starring Pa Ranjith in the lead, is all set to premiere on digital streaming platforms. The film, which was released in theaters on August 31, will stream on OTT giant Netflix.

Taking to their social media account, Netflix South posted the update regarding Pa Ranjith’s directorial. “It feels like we're sitting on a rangarattinam because our heads are spinning in excitement! Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is now streaming on Netflix. #NatchathiramNagargiradhuOnNetflix,” read the tweet by the official account.

It feels like we're sitting on a rangarattinam because our heads are spinning in excitement! 😍🤯

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is now streaming on Netflix ✨⭐#NatchathiramNagargiradhuOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/cMDYmdUUcy — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 28, 2022

In an interview with The Hindu, Pa Ranjith had said that he did not want to write a regular love story between a man and a woman. “I started exploring the love stories that are around us. This is not a film about queer love but queer characters are there in the film. They all come together to create a theatrical play that is against caste and honour killing."

Starring Dushara Vijayan, Kalyanipriyadarsan and Kalidas Jayaram in pivotal roles, the Tamil-language romantic musical film chronicles the story of its characters, Iniyan, Rene, Arjun and Madeleine, who are trying to find themselves and understand their deep-rooted prejudices in life.

The film was in the news recently when Sherin Celin Mathew, the transgender actress who played Sylvia in the film, committed suicide on 17 May 2022.

‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ was received with positive reviews at the box-office and was widely appreciated for its out of the box story. South superstar Rajnikanth too watched the film on its release and heaped praise for the Ranjith-directorial.

Taking to his Twitter account, Pa Ranjith had mentioned Rajnikanth’s good words for the film. “I am extremely touched by the appreciation from our #superstar @rajinikanth sir after watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu “This is your best work in terms of direction, writing, casting the performers, art, cinematography, music, so far” are the exact words that he quoted. Thank you sir.”

‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ is now streaming on Netflix India.