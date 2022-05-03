New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla never fails to impress everyone with her charm and style. Now, she has taken her glamour to the Met Gala 2022, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme of Met Gala 2022 is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or "Gilded Glamour'. Natasha Poonawalla was dressed in a Sabyasachi saree and looked absolutely stunning in it. Sabyasachi decoded the outfit on his Instagram page.

Natasha Poonawalla followed the 'Glided Glamour' theme as she was draped in a beautiful Sabyasachi golden saree and wore a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier. The jewellery design also has very unique and beautiful details.

“For me, the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala,” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The post further explained how Sabyasachi contribute to Natasha's vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship. "Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones," the post reads. The look is styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The event is hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are hosting the 2022 Met Gala as co-chairs. Designer Tom Ford, Instagram's Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue as honorary co-chairs. Moreover, Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony will be hosting the live stream.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav