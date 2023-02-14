Natasa Stanković, Hardik Pandya Get Married Again; First Official Pictures Out; See

B-town diva Natasa Stanković and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya had a fairytale wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The couple finally shared the first few pictures from their big day on social media. The duo got married in a Christian ceremony on Tuesday which was attended by their close friends and family members.

Sharing a slew of pictures from their wedding ceremony, Natasa penned a heartfelt note in the caption. She wrote, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

Natasa was dressed in a stunning white gown with lace accents and a lengthy train. She had her hair up in a bun and was wearing a pearl necklace. On the other hand, Hardik looked dapper in a black suit. The bridesmaids wore dresses with peach and champagne accents.

In one of the pics, Natasa and Hardik could be seen kissing, another pic had Natasa coming down the aisle with her father, a pic also saw the couple kissing their son Agastya, and also the couple posing with their bridesmaids and groomsmen. If reports are to be believed, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul also attended the wedding ceremony.

Natasa and Hardik earlier got married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. A couple of months after their wedding, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Agastya.