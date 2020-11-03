New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The son of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Vivaan Shah tested positive for coronavirus. The young actor was busy promoting his new web-series, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, the series also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya and Ram Kapoor.

The actor confirmed the report to the newspaper publication, TOI, "Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for Covid-19."

Vivaan made his acting debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Saat Khoon Maaf and he was also starred in the multi-starrer film Happy New Year, he played his role alongside Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Boman Irani.

In this lockdown, Vivaan was seen spending time with his father Naseeruddin Shah. The veteran actor in an interview said, "I am one of those people who can stay at home and enjoy a lot of indoor. I am watching movies, reading books. I have started helping in the kitchen that I kind of stopped after marriage. I did not cook for a long time. I am reading a couple of plays of Shakespeare to my son. We are spending quality time."

In the past, Vivaan also said that getting work in Bollywood for outsiders is very difficult. He said that he is privileged to be a part of the industry. There are so many people who want to work here but it’s a bit difficult for them as they don’t have any connections. I am born here so people know me, people know I exist.

On the work front, Vivaan will be seen in the film "Kabaad: The Coin". In the film, he is going to play the role of a kabaadiwala (ragpicker). He will be seen next in the film, Coat.

