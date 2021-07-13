Veteran actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021. He had been suffering from prostate cancer. Read on to know what Naseeruddin Shah said about him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 after suffering from a prolonged illness. And coincidentally Naseeruddin Shah who was suffering from pneumonia happened to be in the same hospital where Dilip Sahab breathed his last.

Although the duo did not meet, Shah wrote a piece for the Indian Express acknowledging the contribution of the late actor to the Hindi cinema.

Shah said, "Some of those works doubtless will survive the test of time but, given the position he was in, it is more than evident he didn’t do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart. He produced only one film, didn’t direct any (officially at least), never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn’t bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors; even his autobiography is but a rehash of old interviews."

He further added, "It’s baffling why a man as conscious of his place in history as he was should be reluctant to record his interaction with some of the admittedly great filmmakers of his time or say anything really informative about the nature of his work and technique. I wish, at some point, he had at least been forthright about the travails involved in retaining legions of devoted fans."

Naseeruddin Shah also said that Dilip Kumar didn't do enough apart from acting. He wrote, "Given the position he was in, it is more than evident he didn’t do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart."

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar died at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and is survived by his wife veteran actress Saira Banu.

Talking about his career, he was one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema. He was known as the 'Tragedy King' and the 'First Khan' of Bollywood as his real name was Yusuf Khan.

