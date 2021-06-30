Naseeruddin Shah's manager came out and spoke about the actor's health. Giving an update on him, he said, "His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment." Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised due to pneumonia, however as per reports, he is responding to the treatment well and will be discharged soon. The actor was rushed to the hospital after discovering a patch in his lungs. His family including wife actress Ratna Pathak Shah and sons Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah are with him currently.

The actor's manager has been updating about his health. Shah's manager told a leading daily, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."'

On the other hand, last year there were some rumours that the actor is not well. So, quashing all the fake news, his son Vivaan had take to his social media account and said, "All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us."

Meanwhile, talking about Naseeruddin Shah's career so far, he is one of the best actors in Hindi cinema. Although, he is well known for his maximum roles in parallel cinema but often made prominent appearances in mainstream films as well. His work includes movies like, Nishant, Aakrosh, Mandi, Mohan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, China Gate, Sarfarosh, Masoom and many more.

Naseeruddin Shah has won many awards accolades throughout his career till now. The list includes Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan which are the fourth and the third-highest civilian awards of India. Apart from that Shah has also been honoured with three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and an award at the Venice Film Festival for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal