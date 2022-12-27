Naruto Anime Producer And Studio Pierrot Founder Yuji Nunokawa Passes Away At 75

Yūji Nunokawa, the popular animator and anime director of fan-favorite Manga series ‘Naruto’ passed away on December 25. He was 75. The news was officially announced by Studio Pierrot on Monday.

According to reports, Yuji Nunokawa’s close family will hold a special service in his remembrance, followed by a memorial service by the studio. He was best known for his role as the founder of Japanese animation studio, Studio Pierrot. During his decades-long career, Yuji Nunokawa also helped establish many initiatives, including The Association of Japanese Animations.

The official statement by Studio Pierrot translated in English read, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Yuji Nunokawa, the former Chairman and the Supreme Adviser of Pierrot. Mr. Nunokawa passed away on December 25th. He was 75. He will be sorely missed for his leadership, commitment and passion.”

Born on February 11, 1947 in Sakata City, Yuji Nunokawa’s parents were tailors. The anime legend grew up with an immense love for drawing. During his high school years, Yuji Nunokawa went to Tokyo to study at the Nippon Design Welfare College, where he graduated in 1967.

Several fans of the anime series Naruto took to social media to mourn the demise of the anime icon. One fan wrote, “The founder of Studio Perriot passed away today. His studio gave us the animes for Yu Yu Hakusho, Naruto, Bleach, Black Clover and plenty others. All these series are really special to me too. Rest In Peace, Yuji Nunokawa.”

“Sad day for all of us! Yūji Nunokawa, aged 75, sadly passed away on December 25th. Founder of the Pierrot Anime Studio, chairman and adviser. He was involved as an executive producer for majority of the series animated by Pierrot including Naruto & Bleach. R.I.P,” read another comment on Twitter. “Founder of Studio Pierrot Yuji Nunokawa has passed away.... sad news. They've helmed some of the most iconic anime to date under his tenure, may he rest well,” read another tweet on social media.