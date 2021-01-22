It is reported that Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal was unwell for the past three months and was undergoing treatment.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. He was 80. The well-known bhajan singer breathed his last around 12:15 pm at Apollo hospital in Delhi. It is reported that he was unwell for the past three months and was undergoing treatment, according to Punjab Kesari.

Several music stars and other celebrities paid tributes to the popular bhajan singer on social media. Taking to Twitter, famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans."

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

Narendra Chanchal has sung several popular bhajans including Pyaara Saja Hai and Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai. He was pretty much popular for performing at jaagranas. Not only this, but he has also lent his voice to Bollywood film songs. Recently, one of his songs went viral on social media that was named 'Kithhon Aaya Corona.' The opening line of the songs starts with, "Dengue bhi aaya, swine flu bi aaya, Chikungunya ne shor machaya, Khabre ki ki ho na, O kitthon aaya corona, Maiya ji, kitthon aaya corona."

The bhajan singer was born in a Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar on October 16, 1940. He grew up in a religious atmosphere. Chanchal had also won the Filmfare Best Male Playback Singer Award for a Bollywood song 'Beshak Mandir Masjid' of the 1973 movie 'Bobby'.

