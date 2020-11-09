New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday searched actor Arjun Rampal's Mumbai residence in connection with the Bollywood drug case. The searches on Arjun Rampal's home by the anti-drug agency are going on.

On Monday, NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after 10 grams of marijuana was allegedly found at their Mumbai house. According to a report published in NDTV, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede told that Firoz Nadiadwala had also been summoned by the NCB but he did not appear.

The NCB had started its probe earlier this year after the drug angle was found in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case. The Whatsapp chats were found, involving drug conversations, on Sushant's and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone. Later, NCB found several other Bollywood links to drug rackets.

In relation to the Bollywood drug case, NCB had summoned Bollywood actresses-- Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and a few other employees were arrested for allegedly scoring drugs for Drive actor.

