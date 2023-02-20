Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mammootty’s Malayalam-Tamil Bilingual Drama Film

The makers of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam have locked its digital premiere date on a leading OTT giant. The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama film stars Mammootty in the lead role, along with Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian and Ashokan playing pivotal characters in the movie.

The plot of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam revolves around James, a middle-aged Malayali family man, who slips into an afternoon nap and wakes up as a different person—Sundaram, a Tamilian. The film was initially released in theaters on December 12, 2022 and opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audiences alike.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is all set for its digital debut this week. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam will be streaming on Netflix from February 23, 2023.

Speaking about his accent in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty opened up on how he perfected his Tamilian accent for the film. "I lived in Chennai for many years. But the Chennai Tamil dialect and my character Sundaram's dialect are entirely different. My Tamil needed corrections, and I had to put effort and learn this dialect,” the actor told Manorama News in an interview.

“Even though the film was shot using sync-sound technology, I had to dub again for certain portions to correct my dialogues. Lijo and I made the corrections with the guidance of Peranbu director Ram," Mammootty said in his interview.

The National-Award winning actor further added that his character Sundaram in the film is a highly relatable man, and Tamil-speaking audiences will be able to connect with him easily. "When we reached the sets every morning for shooting, it never felt like work. It was more like going for a highly enjoyable process. The efforts and strains of the shooting process never came into out minds, and it can be clearly seen in the film, especially in all the performances," Mammootty said in his interview.