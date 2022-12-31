Nani Announces His 30th Film, First Glimpse To Be Out On THIS Date | Deets Inside

Nani is one of the most talented and versatile actors in South Cinema and after impressing the audience with his performance in Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy among others, Nani has gained popularity all over the country. Nani has officially announced his 30th film and its first glimpse will be unveiled on New Year.

The movie will be produced by Mohan Cherukuri and his friends Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S under the newly-formed Vyra Entertainments banner. Announcing the film, Vyra Entertainment wrote, "We are Proudly Embarking on a new journey in Telugu Cinema with Natural @NameisNani’s next. Unveiling the world of #NaniNext On Jan 1st 2023 at 4:05 PM."

The first glimpse of the film will be out on January 1, 2023, at 4:05 PM. The title or the storyline of the film has not been announced yet.

“It was their passion and vision to make good content movies and make a difference with their story-telling on the big screen. Even though the three of them were into various own ventures, their main interest was invested in movies since their childhood. Now that their dream is coming true, they have set up multiple projects in the pipeline with Nani30 being their first. They are thankful to Nani for the opportunity given to them,” a source close to the film's production house told Bollywood Hungama.

On the work front, Nani was last seen in Shyam Singha Roy in 2021 in the double role and Ante Sundaraniki.

He also had a cameo role in HIT: The Second Case, which was produced by him as well. Hit 2 stars Adivi Sesh, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali and Komalee. For the unversed, the movie's title is an acronym for Homicide Intervention Team. Nani will reportedly star in HIT 3 in the lead role.