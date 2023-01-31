Nani 30: Mrunal Thakur Commences Shooting For Telugu Movie Alongside Nani; Details Inside

B-town actress Mrunal Thakur has been garnering headlines for her new Telugu movie for quite some time now. On Tuesday, the Sita Ramam actress finally took the first step towards her much-anticipated project alongside superstar Nani, tentatively titled Nani 30. Directed by Shouryuv, the upcoming movie is an emotional family drama.

According to Hindustan Times, the entire cast and crew of Nani 30 gathered in Hyderabad to shoot the 'mahurat' scene, as per a press statement. "I am delighted and thrilled to be part of this project. It is a really touching story and the team behind it is really talented. I am looking forward to working with Nani. It is an interesting twist, considering I did the remake of Jersey last year, a movie Nani originally starred in," said Mrunal.

Earlier, while opening up about moving into the Telugu industry, Thakur had earlier said in an interview with the HT, "As an actor you need to be language and platform agnostic. You cannot park yourself in a segment or section. That’s when your growth is stagnant. I will continue to be part of Hindi films as much as I will also seek and hope to work in films in the south."

"I have made my Telugu debut and there’s so much more to be offered and explored. I want to even work in other languages, someday even helm a strong Marathi film too," she further noted.

It is pertinent to note that Mrunal Thakur-starrer upcoming movie is being bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, while Murthy K S. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.