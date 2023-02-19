Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s Death: Last Rites To Take Place On February 20, PM Modi Offers Condolences

South actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rana passed away on Sunday night at the age of 39. The actor-politician was Jr NTR's cousin and the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, NT Rama Rao. The last rites of the actor will be held tomorrow February 20 at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The entire Southern film industry is in shock as the actor passed away at a very young age. Several renowned celebrities and political figures paid their condolences including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 19, 2023

Taking it to his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Telangana's Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed their condolences over the actor's death.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed while participating in a political event on January 27 in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest and slipped into a coma. Since then, the actor was in critical condition and was treated at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

The mortal remains of the actor have been kept at his Mokila residence and will be shifted to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce on February 20, at 7:00 AM.

The funeral rites will be performed in the evening. The family of the actor has also arrived at his residence including Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram.