The film industry is in deep shock and is mourning the demise of actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. He passed away on February 18 following a 23-day-long medical procedure after he suffered from a heart attack. He was 39.

Jr NTR, Kalyanram Nandamuri, former Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and others arrived at the residence of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna to pay their tribute.

Taraka Ratna's mortal remains were brought to his residence from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note after the demise of Tarak Ratna. He wrote, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace."

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was the grandson of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and cousin of actor Jr NTR. According to PTI, he had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide 'padayatra' of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam.

Taraka was airlifted to Bengaluru after receiving initial treatment in a neighbouring hospital. He is survived by his wife Alekhya and his daughter.