Nandamuri Balakrishnan Apologises For Sexist Remark On Nurses, Expresses Sadness Over 'Negative Propaganda'

Tollywood megastar Nandamuri Balakrishna had a fantastic start to 2023 by delivering one of the biggest blockbusters in his career 'Veera Simha Reddy.' Recently, catching the headlines with his unfiltered words, the superstar has irked controversies.

Soon after the disrespectful comments of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nandamuri Balakrishnan yet again created a new controversy as he made a sexist remark about nurses and later apologized for the matter on his Twitter handle.

#NandamuriBalakrishna clarifies about his recent comments on Nurses on Aha show. pic.twitter.com/iqDSdofRnj — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 6, 2023

During his talk show 'Unstoppable With NBK2' Nandamuri was seen sharing the stage with actor Pawan Kalyan, where he described an incident addressing a nurse he met and termed her 'hot.' Nandamuri Balakrishnan spoke about an old accident where he was rushed to hospital and was warned not to tell the staff about the details which can get his admission process delayed.

However, looking at the nurse he met upon arrival, he couldn't resist her telling the truth as she was gorgeous and hot. The way of addressing the nurse did not go well with the netizens where social media and fans of the actor bashed him for his language and termed it a sexist remark.

Soon a section of nurses also demanded an apology from the star, where he wrote an apology letter on Twitter which read, "I strongly reject the baseless claims that I slandered the nursing profession. The meaning of what I said was completely changed. I hold nurses and their work in the highest esteem. At our hospital, Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, I have personally witnessed their excellent care. I regret if my words offended them."

A few days ago, Nandamuri Balakrishna was again in the limelight after he spoke disrespectfully towards veteran actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and SV Ranga Rao at the success party of his latest release 'Veera Simha Reddy.'

Speaking at the event, Nandamuru said, "My father Sr NTR had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others" The grandsons of ANR and actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni soon condemned his words and issued a formal statement against him.

Talking about his work front, the actor has teamed up with Anil Ravipudi for his next film, where according to a report in Pinkvilla, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Rampal is a vital part of the film.